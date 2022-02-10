Capital Region unemployment rate dips to another record low 

Job postings in the Baton Rouge metro area outnumber unemployed workers more than 2-to-1, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s latest economic indicator report examining the region’s recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.

“The region is within 2.1% of a full jobs recovery, and job postings in December were up 45% year-over-year. With a historically low unemployment rate and a tight labor market, employers should increasingly be looking to deepen their talent pipeline by engaging with our regional higher education institutions, creating paid internship programs, and retaining those students as full-time employees after graduation,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement.

Key findings from this month’s report include:

The Baton Rouge metro’s 3.2% unemployment rate is the region’s lowest in recorded history;

Three important industries (professional services, education/health care, and trade/transportation/utilities) have more jobs now than pre-pandemic.

The hotel occupancy rate for the week ending Jan. 22 was nearly 8% higher than the national average.

Residents in the Capital Region’s two largest commuter parishes (Livingston and Ascension) are traveling to work more frequently now than pre-pandemic;

LSU and Southern University are hotbeds for in-demand talent: The two universities combine for 10,400-plus students across technical disciplines such as nursing, biology, mechanical engineering and computer science. See the report.