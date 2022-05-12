Garth Brooks concert brings Baton Rouge hotels $1.6M in revenue

East Baton Rouge Parish hotels raked in $1.6 million on April 30, the night of the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports.

That total, which appears to be a single-day record, does not represent the event’s full economic impact because it doesn’t include the money concert-goers spent at restaurants, bars and other local businesses, says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’S senior vice president of business intelligence.

Other findings in BRAC’s latest monthly look at the local economy include:

The Baton Rouge metro hit record-high employment in March, while remaining 2% short of the pre-pandemic nonfarm jobs number. The first measure counts how many of the region’s residents are employed, while the second counts how many active jobs are in the region.

Retail and recreation travel within the Capital Region is up almost 8% compared to before the pandemic.

The construction sector added 1,200 jobs, totaling 3,600 new jobs in the last two months.

Fitzgerald says the Capital Region’s economy is performing reasonably well compared to peer metros, aside from a shortage of people to fill available jobs. There are about 33,000 job listings now, but only about 15,000 people who are unemployed and looking for work.

“It’s a fight for talent right now,” he says.