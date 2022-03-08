Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter, the Associated Press reports.

The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

Biden’s decision is unlikely to have a huge impact in Louisiana, says David Dismukes, who directs the LSU Center for Energy Studies. That’s partly because refineries that have used Russian crude already have been getting away from it. The move might not cause a major spike in oil and gasoline prices, because the market already is taking sanctions into account, he adds.

Dismukes doesn’t expect domestic producers to ramp up production soon, because investors still want them to focus on share buybacks, dividend payments and reducing debt.

“That’s what Wall Street expects them to do with this extra cash, not put it into drill bits,” Dismukes says. He says oil and gas increasingly is not considered a preferred investment, particularly under the Biden administration, so analysts want companies to “make hay while the sun shines.”

“The hay that we’re looking for you to make is not putting more barrels on the market, it’s making the balance sheet look better and being more profitable,” he says.

Biden was set to announce the move as soon as this morning, the source told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before his remarks. The White House said Biden would announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

The U.S. will be acting alone but in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies. European nations have said they plan to reduce their reliance on Russia for their energy needs, but filling the void without crippling their economies will likely take some time. Natural gas from Russia accounts for one-third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.

Biden had explained his reluctance to impose energy sanctions at the outset of the conflict two weeks ago, saying that he was trying “to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.”

Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA.

The U.S. generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia’s crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Read more.