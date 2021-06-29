Baton Rouge unemployment rate inches up in May

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose between April and May, from 5.9% to 6.0%, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Though the metro area saw an uptick in unemployment over the month, its not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is significantly down from May 2020, when it totaled 12.4%.

The Greater Baton Rouge area was among four MSAs in Louisiana that reported an increased unemployment rate from April to May. Others included Alexandria (4.4% to 4.6%), Hammond (7.3% to 7.5%) and Shreveport (6.4% to 6.5%).

Meanwhile, all nine of the state’s metro areas reported lower unemployment rates compared to one year ago, when much of Louisiana’s economy was shut down.

Overall, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.7% in May, unchanged from April but down 6.8 percentage points from last year. There were an estimated 138,453 unemployed individuals statewide—about half the number from a year ago.

For the second consecutive month, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted number of employed individuals increased both over the month and over the year. An estimated 1,932,012 people were employed throughout the state in May—up 8,265 from the previous month and up 165,343 from last year. Read the full report.