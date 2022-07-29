Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment increases to 4.2% 

The Louisiana Workforce Commission today announced that Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit 4.2% in June.

While that rate is a full percentage point higher than May’s 3.2%, which was the lowest not seasonally adjusted rate in over a decade, it is still significantly lower than the region’s 6.7% rate in June 2021.

Overall, Louisiana’s not seasonally adjusted rate was 4.6% last month, which the Workforce Commission says is the lowest June number ever recorded.

Louisiana was among eight states that saw all-time lows in seasonally adjusted employment in June. Read the full release.