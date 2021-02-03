Baton Rouge’s 6.1% jobless rate in December bettered US average

Baton Rouge’s unemployment rate in December 2020 totaled 6.1%, with 25,275 jobless people in the metro area by the end of the month, according to figures released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s below the current, not seasonally adjusted national average of 6.5%.

Compared to the year before, when Baton Rouge’s unemployment rate was just 4.5%, the new statistic is high. But it’s an improvement from November 2020, when 30,317 people in Baton Rouge reported being jobless and the metro area’s unemployment rate averaged 7.2%.

However, as the unemployment rate dropped from November to December, Baton Rouge’s civilian labor force also decreased, from 419,806 to 416,461.

Despite its recent job losses, the Capital Region is faring better than the state as a whole. Louisiana reported a 6.9% unemployment rate in December, down from 8.2% the month before but up significantly from the 4.9% unemployment rate it had the same time last year.

Statewide, 142,519 people reported being unemployed in December.

Across the U.S., the highest unemployment rate in December was in El Centro, California (17.7%), while Ames, Iowa, had the lowest unemployment rate (2.1%).

Check out civilian labor force and unemployment figures by state and metro area here, and read the full BLS summary here.