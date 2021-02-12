Baton Rouge unemployment claims continue to decline

Baton Rouge initial and continued unemployment claims continue to fall, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as the economy grapples to get back on its feet amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

With less than 6,000 claims filed, continued unemployment claims dropped 7.3% in East Baton Rouge Parish for the week ending Feb. 6. Initial claims saw an even larger decline, dropping 22%.

Statewide, continued claims decreased 8% with roughly 60,000 claims filed last week. Meanwhile, initial claims across the state fell some 13%.

See the full data breakdown.