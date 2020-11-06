Baton Rouge initial unemployment claims fell 34% during October

With fewer than 750 new filings last week, initial unemployment insurance claims fell nearly 34% during the month of October in East Baton Rouge Parish.

There were 742 initial claims filed last week in East Baton Rouge Parish, down from the previous week’s more than 960, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Continued claims were also down 13% in the parish from the week prior.

Initial and continued claims statewide also continue to trend downward. Statewide, there were 8,419 initial claims and 115,350 continued claims last week.

See the full release by the Louisiana Workforce Commission or explore the data.