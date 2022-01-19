Baton Rouge among nation’s slowest-growing job markets 

Baton Rouge’s job market is among the slowest growing in the country, coming in seventh-worst on job site Indeed’s ranking of U.S. metros.

According to Axios, Indeed ranked cities based on job postings in a given area and the rate of increase or decrease relative to a February 2020 baseline.

When it came to growth in job postings, Baton Rouge came out ahead of just Honolulu; the Washington, D.C., area; the Bay Area; Syracuse, New York; San Jose, California; and Lansing, Michigan.

The hottest city on the list was Boise, Idaho, with 94.8% job growth compared to its pre-pandemic baseline in February 2020. Boise, a burgeoning tech hub, has seen steady job growth—and outpaced other U.S. cities—for the past decade or so, AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed, tells Axios.

Almost all of the cities in the top 10 for job growth have a lower cost of living than the national average, Konkel notes. The exceptions are the Austin and Phoenix metro areas, which are right around the average. Read the full story.