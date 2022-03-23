Analysts closely watching for early sign of recession

One of the best-known recession indicators is flashing warning signs on the economy. Yields on longer-term U.S. government bonds are in danger of slipping below yields on short-term bonds, a relatively rare occurrence known as an “inversion,” according to Axios.

Inverted yield curves can reflect a rising risk of economic recession, and analysts and investors closely watch for this early warning sign.

Right now, the yield on the 10-year note is now only about one-quarter percentage point higher than the two-year note, with many analysts expecting to see the 10-year fall below the two-year sometime soon.

Whether a recession follows could depend on whether the Federal Reserve continues to constrain the economy with rate hikes if and when an inversion occurs. Read the full story.