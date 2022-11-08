See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate

The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the boundaries for the two zones: a 174,000-acre area south of Lake Charles and a 508,000-acre area near Galveston, Texas.

The two areas have the potential to generate enough power for almost 3 million homes, according to BOEM. That’s enough electricity for the combined populations of Houston, New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

The commercial leasing process for the two areas is expected to begin by the middle of next year. After a multiyear site assessment, survey process and environmental review, offshore wind developers could begin installing turbines before 2030. Read the entire story.

