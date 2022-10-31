‘Zombie’ foreclosures up, but remain sparse in Capital Region

The number of “zombie” homes—residential properties going through foreclosure that have been abandoned by their owners—has been rising this year, a review of national data shows.

But rather than multiplying rapidly into a Night of the Living Dead-style horde, such properties represent only a small band of all foreclosures nationwide and in the Baton Rouge metro area.

“The government’s foreclosure moratorium dramatically reduced the number of properties in foreclosure,” says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM, which compiled the data. “Vacant and abandoned properties were among the few homes that could still be foreclosed on during the moratorium, so the number of zombie properties shrank as well. Now that the foreclosure ban has been lifted, we’re likely to see a gradual return to pre-pandemic levels.”

ATTOM counts only five zombie properties in the Baton Rouge area, which represents about 1.68% of the 297 properties going through foreclosure, a rate virtually unchanged from 1.55% in the third quarter.

Among 284,423 pre-foreclosure properties nationwide, 7,722 are zombie foreclosures in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 0.2% from the prior quarter and 3.9% from a year ago. The count of zombie properties has grown in each of the last three quarters.

Homes usually become zombie properties because of a misunderstanding of the foreclosure process, according to Rocket Mortgage. If a homeowner believes their home to be lost, like a slow-footed survivor, they might pick up and leave during preforeclosure and never come back.

But if a lender decides not to go through with the foreclosure, they are not obligated to inform the owner. That zombie title can come back and bite the owner in the form of property taxes, fines and maintenance bills.