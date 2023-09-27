Zippy’s prepares major renovation to patio and outdoor dining space

Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More is currently undergoing a major renovation as the Perkins Road taqueria approaches its 22nd year in business.

The renovation, estimated to cost between $1.2 million and $1.5 million, will expand the restaurant’s existing patio space by adding a covered, climate controlled deck area that surrounds the current restaurant while preserving the existing outdoor dining space, owner Neal Hendrick says.

The climate controlled patio, which Hendrick says will provide “a Jimmy Buffett-feel,” will be outfitted with bifold windows and will be available to be rented for catering and banquet events.

The expansion, expected to be completed by January, will be done in phases, Hendrick adds, with the first phase—laying the concrete for the base of the expansion—currently underway. The next stage will be to tear down the existing patio, which is set to take place next week.

The idea for expanding the restaurant’s footprint stems from the pandemic-era tents the restaurant installed. They were a hit with customers, Hendrick says, but they needed to be covered and air-conditioned if they were to be sustainable.

Hendrick emphasizes that Zippy’s will remain open during this renovation, which will also include an extra prep and catering kitchen in the back of the restaurant, an expanded bar area with an expanded cocktail menu and a new three-stall women’s bathroom.

Zippy’s will also open a drive-up window to pick up to-go orders.

“We need more to keep us going for another 22 years,” Hendrick says, drawing parallels to other expansions and renovations in the area such as Zee Zee’s and Ivar’s Sports Bar.