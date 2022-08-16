Zea Rotisserie & Bar moving to new Towne Center location

Zea Rotisserie & Bar today announced it is moving its Baton Rouge location at Towne Center to a more visible space inside the development.

The move will facilitate an “upgraded buildout,” the company says in a news release.

The relocation is part of a larger redevelopment of Towne Center, and the restaurant will continue to serve customers at its current location throughout the construction project.

The new location, which will have expanded outdoor seating, a new patio lounge and an open kitchen, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

“Moving Zea to an endcap at the Corporate Boulevard entrance of Towne Center greatly enhances our brand’s position, visibility and frontage,” says CEO Paul Hutson.

Zea now has 10 locations in the South after opening its first restaurant in 1997.