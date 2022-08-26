Zachary teen collaborates with LSU’s FOODii to launch ready-to-bake dessert business

Zachary High School student Luke Parks has launched Royal Treats, a business that sells frozen, ready-to-bake desserts, according to the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, a food business incubator known as FOODii.

Royal Treats uses the Parks family’s secret recipes, passed down through generations. The first store-ready treat is a Southern tea cake, which Parks says is “a classic, old-fashioned recipe” that’s ready to “pop in the oven.”

The family has tested recipes, considered different business models and brainstormed business names. The name Royal Treats was chosen because the family says they’re good enough for royalty.

Parks collaborated with FOODii to launch the business, which offers an industrial kitchen, business advice, distribution assistance and additional services to culinary entrepreneurs. FOODii’s analysts studied the Royal Treats tea cakes to design a nutrition facts label and connected Parks with stores that regularly stock local products.

“Educating and assisting food entrepreneurs, especially our younger generation, is part of the FOODii mission,” explains Gaye Sandoz, director of FOODii.

Royal Treats cookies are available at Calvin’s Bocage Market and the Matherne’s Market in downtown. Read the full announcement.