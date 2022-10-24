Zachary schools sit atop new rankings from education research platform  

Zachary Community Public Schools is the best school district in the state, according to a recent ranking, The Center Square reports.

The ranking from education research platform Niche was based on a weighted index of several measures, including self-reported standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality.

The Zachary school district has 5,444 students, and a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. The district has an average graduation rate of 94% and standardized state test results show that about 88% of students are proficient in reading and 84% are proficient in math. Read the full story.