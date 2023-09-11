Zachary hunting and fishing store buys land for future location

Zachary-based Southern Roots Outfitters closed on two lots in Zachary last week for its future location.

Angela and Clay Barksdale opened Southern Roots Outfitters in a strip mall on Main Street in Zachary last November. The business carries hunting, fishing, firearms and archery items as well as Southern-themed apparel.

In a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office, Southern Roots Outfitters LLC, represented by owner Angela Barksdale, bought two lots at the corner of Bob Odom Drive and Montegudo Boulevard. A sales associate told Daily Report this morning that the business has a three-year lease at the store’s current location and that the owners plan to build a new store on the property purchased. There is no timeline set for development.

Southern Roots Outfitters bought the land from Barogon Properties LLC, represented by William Fakouri, for $550,000.

Barksdale was unable to be reached for more information before this morning’s publication deadline.