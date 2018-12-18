YoungWilliams to invest $2.6M, create 160 jobs in Baton Rouge

YoungWilliams, a company that partners with government entities to operate child support and public assistance programs, plans to invest $2.6 million to open a Baton Rouge call center, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this morning.

The center is expected to employ 160 people after it begins operations in the second quarter of next year. Employees will receive an average annual salary of $27,000, according to this morning’s announcement.

YoungWilliams has leased a 30,000-square-foot building at 11777 Industriplex Blvd. for the call center, as Daily Report recently reported, after reaching an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to operate the center for a five-year period. Call center functions for DCFS were previously outsourced to a company operating in Florida and California.

The Baton Rouge call center is one of two planned in Louisiana for 2019. The other, in Bossier City, is expected to create 80 new jobs and spur $1.5 million in capital investment.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, YoungWilliams has over 1,200 employees in 11 states. To land the investment, Louisiana is providing YoungWilliams an incentive package that includes workforce assistance through the LED FastStart training program. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Enterprise Zone Program.