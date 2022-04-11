Youngest workers prioritize growth potential, enjoyable work over pay 

A new survey from LinkedIn offers clues about what drives the youngest generation of workers entering the job market right now, Inc. reports, with 40% of Gen Z employees saying they’d be willing to take a pay cut for a role that offered them a better chance of career growth.

That percentage is much higher than for the rest of the workforce, where just 26% say they’d take a cut of up to 5% for better odds of growth, Inc. reports.

Money talks, but for some employees, it isn’t everything.

The younger generation also prioritizes “enjoyable work,” notes the survey, which concludes that 38% of Gen Z respondents would be willing to make less money for a job they found pleasurable. Millennials feel even more strongly inclined in this regard, with 40% saying they’d take a pay cut for a more enjoyable job. What’s least important to Gen Z employees is flexibility and the ability to work remotely, with 32% saying this incentive would compel them to take a pay cut, compared to 36% of millennials. Read the full story.