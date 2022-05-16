Yokogawa Corporation opening Baton Rouge facility in June 

Industrial automation company Yokogawa Corporation of America, the Japanese company’s U.S. branch, today announced that a Baton Rouge location will open in June.

The new facility on O’Neal Lane will provide factory acceptance testing, analytics systems training and other technological services for Yokogawa clients. The company works with energy, chemical, pharmaceutical and manufacturing firms, providing technology and software solutions for their operations. This will be Yokogawa’s first Louisiana location and its eighth in North America.

In the announcement, CEO Kevin McMillen says the Baton Rouge office will allow Yokogawa to expand its services and better meet the demands of its current Louisiana customers, with faster response times and more in-person contact with systems engineers.