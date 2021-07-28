Year-over-year city-parish sales and use tax collections up 22% in May

For the city and parish combined, recurring city-parish sales and use tax collections totaled $18.05 million in May, a 22% increase compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the city-parish finance department, which also found that collections in May were down some $400,000 from the previous month, which matched national trends.

Over the first five months of the year, the city-parish has accumulated more than $86.9 million—a 15% year-to-date spike.

Sales tax collections (less vehicle taxes) were up both inside and outside city limits, although more so inside. While the parish saw a 12.9% increase in collections in May compared to 2020, the city of Baton Rouge saw a 25.7% uptick.

Vehicle tax collections in the parish were down 83% in May from one year before, while collections in the city—which totaled more than $1 million—increased 188%. Read the full report.