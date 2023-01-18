Xavier, Ochsner Health move step closer to creating state’s fifth medical school 

A small, historically Black university known for successfully moving its graduates into medical school says it’s a step closer to creating its own medical school in New Orleans with help from Ochsner Health, which has been expanding its operations across the state.

Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health on Tuesday announced an agreement to create a joint College of Medicine. The school announced plans last April for such a project but didn’t say when students could enroll or what the new school is likely to cost.

The partnership aims to create a pipeline of future physicians to address inequities within the nation’s health care system, officials say.

Ochsner and Xavier have worked together since the 1980s when the two partnered to offer more clinical training sites for pharmacy students.

The new Ochsner and Xavier College of Medicine will be formed from a nonprofit corporation. The school also will create a new curriculum and use facilities, personnel and administrations from both institutions. It will be governed by a board with an equal number of directors from each institution.

It would be the fifth HBCU medical school in the nation. The others are Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee; Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta; Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.

The medical school would be the third in the New Orleans area and the fifth statewide. LSU has medical schools in New Orleans and Shreveport. Ochsner Health works with an Australian school at the University of Queensland School of Medicine Ochsner Clinical School based just outside New Orleans. Tulane University also has a medical school in New Orleans and a private osteopathic college has a campus at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.