Write-in nominations for Best of 225 awards still open

The 2022 Best of 225 Awards kicks off today.

The nominations mark the first part of the awards process—and arguably the most important. Your write-in nominations today will determine which people and businesses end up on this year’s ballot.

So, starting at 1 p.m. today, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. Nominations run from through Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. The final voting ballot will be revealed March 3.

Learn more about the awards process in the FAQ. Check out these free downloadable social media post and story templates to help businesses campaign.