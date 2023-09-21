Would this D.C. workforce program work in Baton Rouge?

The District of Columbia Infrastructure Academy trains workers for high-demand jobs while paying them to “earn while you learn,” a Washington, D.C. official said at a Baton Rouge conference today.

Arlen Herrell, deputy chief with the D.C. Department of Employment Services, says he has worked with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and hopes to expand the program nationwide.

“Our goal is to make sure that every resident that walks into our building has an opportunity to provide themselves with a pathway to the middle class,” he said.

Herrell was a speaker at Invest in Louisiana, hosted by the Louisiana Budget Project. Many participants come from the most disadvantaged wards in the nation’s capitol, and the program connects trainees with needed services provided by other agencies, he says.

Along with job-specific training, it provides two weeks of general “work readiness” training, since many participants are new to the workforce or have not worked in some time. Job fields include commercial driving, energy and utilities, auto mechanic, construction safety and solar panel installation.

Herrell says the program works with partner employers to tweak training as needed.

“If you have a job, and you need us to train somebody to do that job so you can hire locally, we’ll figure out how to do it,” he says.

Launched in 2018, DCIA’s first training program was in partnership with energy utility Pepco. Of 235 graduates, all received jobs with Pepco or a subcontractor, including the company’s first-ever female line mechanic, officials say.

Infrastructure academies offer a promising approach to connect more workers with a critical workforce need, according to the Brookings Institution, a think tank. However, cost can be an issue.

For example, DCIA was founded with help from a $5.2 million contribution that came out of the merger of Pepco and Exelon, Brookings says. Ongoing operations of such programs will require ongoing public and/or private support.