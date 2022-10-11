Workplace ‘perks’ that employees actually hate

With employers currently struggling to lure workers back to the office and keep them motivated, perks seem one obvious answer.

But while this line of thinking sounds sensible, a recent Twitter thread should cause entrepreneurs to think a little harder, Inc. reports.

Judging by the many, many impassioned replies to the tweet, there are a whole lot of supposed perks out there that actually act as a huge turnoff to many workers, including:

Unlimited vacation policies—These can make workers feel guilty about taking time off.

Open-plan offices—Employees find these distracting.

Alcohol in the office—Several respondents on Twitter reported bad experiences with free alcohol available at the office.

Whatever crazy team-building activity you’re considering—The overarching theme seems to be that employees are wildly suspicious of any kind of forced fun with co-workers.

Nap pods and on-site gyms—People joining the discussion felt these perks signal that your employer basically expects you to never leave the office.

Read the full story from Inc. (subscription).