Working from home, casual dress not helping dry cleaners

The pandemic has been a significant challenge to dry cleaning businesses like Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning. Ballooning costs and disrupted supply chains have made essential items like hangers and soap harder to keep in stock, and skyrocketing gas prices have left no one’s bottom line unscathed.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for laundry and dry cleaning rose 10.1% between May 2021 and May 2022—far higher than the average inflation rate of 8.6%.

But according to Kean’s owner Rock Rockenbaugh, the biggest change has been customer behavior.

“People working from home has impacted our business,” Rockenbaugh says. “The number of people dressing up for work has greatly diminished. In the past, when someone entered the business world, they’d get a haircut and dress up. Now, people dress much more casually.”

Kean’s is one of the lucky dry cleaning businesses that continue to survive in Baton Rouge. Many locally owned dry cleaners across the country have not fared as well. The Wall Street Journal reports that up to 30% of “mom-and-pop” dry cleaners have gone out of business over the past year.

Although the number of items Kean’s cleans on a daily basis has declined, the 122-year-old business has focused its efforts on strategically relocating its storefronts to areas populated by its most active customers, as well as by offering lockers where customers can deposit their clothes at any hour, then pick them up outside of normal work hours. This adaptability has shepherded Kean’s through the pandemic.

In spite of the economic hardships dry cleaners continue to face, Rockenbaugh remains hopeful that things will improve.

“The inflation rate can’t stay this high. It has to go down, at some point—we just don’t know when.”