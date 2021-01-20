Working from anywhere is turning into working whenever

The pandemic is killing the 9-to-5 workday for many, Axios reports.

So much of our society—from after-school child care programs to the most coveted time slots for television shows—is structured around working from about 9 to 5. But the countrywide experiment in remote work has demonstrated that the hours we are logged on don’t matter as long as the work gets done.

“It becomes increasingly clear in a remote setting, especially with colleagues traveling or relocating to varying time zones, that trying to retain a rigid work schedule makes little sense for many jobs,” says Darren Murph, head of remote work at GitLab, the world’s largest all-remote company.

“One of the key perks of remote work done well is flexibility. This includes flexibility of schedule.”

And it’s not just white-collar office jobs that are becoming more untethered. With the rise of gig work, millions of Americans are making money based on how many rides they complete or groceries they deliver instead of how many hours they work.

The upside to working any time is that setting hours independently gives workers the ability to tailor each workday to their specific preferences, Murph says. Companies that embrace work-whenever should also learn to communicate with emails and documents rather than scheduled meetings to allow employees to truly plan their own days, he says.

The downside is that work-whenever, with no clear time to log on or log off, has the potential to fray work-life balance. Read the full story.