Workers want additional mental health training and resources 

Mental health isn’t the same kind of taboo topic it was at work in the past, but there’s a long way to go until it’s ingrained in workplace culture.

About 75% of U.S. employees say it’s appropriate to discuss mental health concerns at work, according to a recent poll from market researcher Ipsos and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

As Inc. reports, just over half of employees say their employer offers or requires mental health and well-being training, lectures, webinars, or resources. At smaller companies, with 100 to 249 employees, that drops to 36%. This is notable, because 83% of employees believe that this kind of training would be—or is—helpful for a positive workplace culture.

For employers looking to get started, training managers could be a key first step.

