Workers over 65 comprise a growing share of the US workforce 

Americans 65 and over are playing a larger role in the labor force, shifting the composition of U.S. workers and reflecting a new reality where retirement has become a more gradual process for many, The Washington Post reports

The share of older Americans who are working, by choice or necessity, has doubled in the past 35 years, according to a report released earlier today by the Pew Research Center. Workers 65 and over also are working longer hours and making more money than they were in the past.

The Pew analysis found that 19% of Americans 65 and over were employed this year, up from 11 percent in 1987. The trend can be traced to several factors including the rise of flexible work hours, better public health outcomes, and policy changes that increased the age to access full Social Security benefits. Read the full story.