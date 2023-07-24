Workers in the office spend their downtime scrolling, while breaks at home are spent handling life’s little tasks 

People who love working remotely often talk about how much more work they get done from home, but, according to The Wall Street Journal, it’s actually their downtime during the workday that is more productive.

Recent data from a Stanford University survey finds that those at home are more likely to exercise, complete chores and personal errands, and care for their kids during the workday. Employees in the office, meanwhile, are more likely to kill time scrolling the internet or playing a game on their phones, according to Stanford’s survey of more than 4,500 people.

Basically, no employee is producing every minute of the workday, but people who are at home are doing things on their breaks that they would otherwise be doing in their off hours.

Looking at the data, on-site workers clock 12 more minutes of productivity a day on average, according to an analysis of 91,000 employees by ActivTrak, a maker of workforce analytics software. They actually take two more breaks per week than remote workers, according to ActivTrak, but those breaks are shorter than their counterparts’ at home, who often contend with distractions from partners, kids, even leafblowers. Additionally, office workers’ focus sessions—time when they’re not multitasking, or away from their computers—are also more frequent.

However, most hybrid and remote workers say that by structuring their workday differently—like working early in the morning when there are fewer incoming messages or distractions—they can get things done in half the time, so those 12 minutes are moot.

“The breaks at home are the breaks I choose to take,” Larry Lock, a 26-year-old hybrid worker in Virginia, told WSJ. “And the breaks in the office are the ones that are taken for me.”

