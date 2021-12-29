Workers’ compensation rates dropping by more than 10% next year

Louisiana’s insurance commissioner has approved the annual loss cost filing of the National Council on Compensation Insurance, for a 10.5% reduction in workers’ compensation rates, the Louisiana Department of Insurance announced Tuesday.

The Louisiana workers’ compensation market is thriving, which is good news for the state’s employers, says Jim Donelon, state insurance commissioner.

The decrease, which takes effect May 1, will continue the downward trend of the last eight or nine years.

Rates have fallen dramatically overall in the past 20 years and have had a cumulative drop of 25% in the last five years.

The Louisiana workers’ compensation insurance market in 2021 is estimated to have about $850 million in written premium. Louisiana has a record 249 companies writing workers’ compensation insurance, the commission says, creating a competitive market.