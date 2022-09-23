Workers are back in the office, but not like in the pre-COVID days 

The return to work is working, The Washington Post reports.

Office occupancy hit a pandemic high over the last week, with 10 of the country’s top metropolitan areas seeing an average of 47.5% of workers swiping into offices compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to data tracked by security company Kastle Systems.

That’s up some 4% from the week before Labor Day, when bosses drew the latest line with the push to return to offices. At the same time last year, the national average was less than 31%.

Even so, U.S. office occupancy remains below half of what it was in 2019, according to Kastle’s data, with a growing divergence between office attendance on the coasts and elsewhere. Read the full story (subscription).