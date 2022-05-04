Worker shortage continues as April hirings drop 

U.S. private employers hired the fewest workers in two years in April amid persistent labor

shortages and increasing costs, which are hitting small businesses the hardest, raising the possibility that overall job growth slowed last month, according to Reuters.

This was reinforced by a separate survey from the Institute for Supply Management released today showing that services sector employment contracted in April for the second time this year. Services businesses in the ISM survey described demand for workers as remaining “hypercompetitive,” noting that “there is just not enough qualified personnel available.”

Government data on Tuesday showed there were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last day of March, which pushed up the jobs-workers gap to a record 3.4% of the labor force from 3.1% in February.

“Job growth will slow over the course of 2022, not because of a lack of demand for labor, but a lack of supply,” Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh told Reuters. Read the full story.