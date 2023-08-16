Workdays taking on a ‘triple peak’ pattern at US companies 

Researchers at Microsoft are documenting a new phenomenon they refer to as the “triple peak,” where workers’ activity spikes in the morning and afternoon and then a third time around 10 p.m., and the change has some managers frustrated, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Basically, the hours that bookend the traditional close of business—4 p.m. to 6 p.m.—have become a dead zone. Managers and executives say it’s the hardest time to reach people, and things would be easier if everybody were present and accounted for in person, even though it’s not exclusive to employees who are working from home as many workers seem to be leaving offices earlier, too.

Some detractors say that while employees are stepping away in the afternoon to take care of their children, run errands or work out, they are logging back in later and that not having a set end to the day can contribute to burnout.

Others say that if businesses crack down and stop allowing this pattern, they’ll lose out when it comes to talent recruitment.

Read the full story.