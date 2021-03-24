Work on first phase of LSU lakes project begins next week

Field work for the expansive project to rehabilitate and enhance the six lake system surrounding the LSU campus is set to begin next week, LSU announced today.

Consultants will conduct due diligence in and around the lakes as the first phase of the project, which received an additional $5 million in federal funding yesterday, gets underway.

This part of the project begins with C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates L.L.C. performing water depth and stump identification surveys of all six lakes using a remote sensing technology and manned survey crews. In April, GeoEngineers will work from airboats, collecting geotechnical borings and conducting sediment samplings.

This data will provide the consultant team with a better understanding of the makeup of the material at the bottom of the lakes before they are dredged.

The project design teams, led by Sasaki and Stantec, will use the survey information to guide designs to deepen the lakes to improve water quality and their capacity to reduce flooding.

The project is being implemented by University Lakes LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation. Phase one is being funded by LSU, the city-parish, the state of Louisiana and BREC.