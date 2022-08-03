Wong restaurant family buys self-storage facility for $1.25M

Aubin Lane Self Storage LLC has sold for $1.25 million to Wong Cubes LLC, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The climate-controlled self-storage facility is on Aubin Lane near the Cedarcrest Avenue I-12 overpass.

Christopher DeCesare was the registered agent for the seller, Aubin Lane Self Storage LLC.

Wong Cubes’ business filing with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office lists Randy D. Wong as the registered agent. Wong is a co-owner of the Wong family’s group of restaurants, which includes Ichiban Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar and the family’s newest offering, Boru Ramen.