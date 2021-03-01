Women’s clothier Windsor opening Mall of Louisiana location

Windsor, a women’s clothing store with more than 200 locations throughout the U.S., is moving into the former Jimmy Jazz space at the Mall of Louisiana.

The national retailer has received a commercial occupancy permit for the 6,700-square-foot suite, near Dillard’s on the first floor of the mall. It’s been vacant since last year, when its former occupant, urban clothier Jimmy Jazz, relocated to a larger space on the mall’s second floor, near JCPenney.

In addition to the Baton Rouge store, which is set to open April 1, Windsor plans to open another Louisiana location this year, at the Oakwood Center shopping mall in Gretna. The stores will mark Windsor’s entrance into the Louisiana market.

Windsor specializes in selling dresses in cocktail, long, two-piece, formal and ball gown styles, as well as dressy rompers and jumpsuits, for special occasions such as formals, galas, proms and holiday parties. It also offers a wedding collection that features wedding guest attire, bridesmaid dresses and bridal gowns, along with other kinds of clothing and accessories for various occasions.

For mall general manager Gene Satern, who is dealing with the departures of big-box retailers like Sears and Williams-Sonoma, the new tenant is one he believes will bring more foot traffic to the 1.6 million-square-foot property.

“We’ve got some space to fill, but sometimes, that’s a good thing,” says Satern, who didn’t know the mall’s occupancy rate offhand. “Right now, we’re going through the early phases of leasing and we’re working on some new merchandising plans with some of the spaces we have.”

With “many potential uses” for the vacant suites, Satern says he’s assessing all options and remains open to the various possibilities on the table. He declined to disclose further details regarding plans for specific spaces.

“This is not going to be a quick fill,” he says. “We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing and come up with a merchandising plan that’s going to meet all of our needs.”