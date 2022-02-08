Women still struggling to rejoin workforce

Women are still struggling to get back to work following the pandemic-related layoffs and school closures that led many to drop out of the labor force, and the omicron variant may have made it even more difficult.

As Axios reports, men’s labor force participation rate reached 70% in January, according to numbers from the Labor Department released Friday. The women’s rate is 58%.

Issues with schools and day care centers kept women, who are typically primary caregivers to children, out of the workforce throughout the pandemic—and it’s still happening. Lack of child care and regular school schedules are holding back the economic recovery, keeping women on the sidelines at a time when companies are desperate to hire.

However, the situation has improved compared to September 2020, when hundreds of thousands of women left the workforce even as children went back to school. Read the full story.