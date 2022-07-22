Women lose ground in top boardrooms after years of gains 

Women have lost ground in S&P 500 boardrooms for just the second time in the past three years.

The June decline of about a decimal point, which rounds to 31.7% from 31.8% in May, was the first such slide since August 2019. Women held six fewer seats on the boards of companies in the S&P 500 last month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“We need to build a better pipeline of women in the right roles,” says Jane Stevenson, vice chair at recruiter Korn Ferry.

A part of the shift is that companies are facing less pressure to add women to boards, having reached what activists have long said was “critical mass” of 30%, the level at which women are seen as having more influence on decision-making. After the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020 raised new concerns about racial inequities, there’s been additional motivation to select directors of color, Stevenson says. Read the full story from Bloomberg.