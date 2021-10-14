Woman’s Hospital VP Stephanie Anderson is retiring

Stephanie Anderson, Woman’s Hospital’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer, announced today that she will retire later this year.

The move continues the leadership transition at one of the most prominent health care providers in the Capital Region following the CEO’s recent departure.

Anderson’s career at Woman’s spans many of the hospital’s major expansions and financial changes. Hospital officials credit her negotiations with the insurance industry with building the base of Woman’s financial strength.

Anderson was also at the forefront of creating a structured managed care function when HMOs/PPOs first began, and she oversaw the $319.5 million sale of tax-exempt bonds that financed construction of the hospital’s current campus, officials say.

Dr. Barbara Griffith, Woman’s former CEO, announced in July that she was stepping down after just two years at the helm of the 165-bed hospital and returning to North Carolina to take over as president of the Duke Health System’s Duke Raleigh Hospital.