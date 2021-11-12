Woman’s Hospital partnering with Spok Go communication platform

Woman’s Hospital has selected Spok Go, a cloud-native platform of Virginia-based Spok Inc., to assist with communication challenges and improve patient care at the hospital, Spok Inc. announced today.

Through the partnership, Spok Go’s software will allow messages and information between teams at Woman’s to be more reliable and secure, make clinical workflow more efficient and allow for better collaboration between staff, Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings Inc., said in a prepared statement.

The partnership is one of a number of recent changes at Woman’s, including the retirement of its executive vice president, Stephanie Anderson, in October.

In August, Woman’s announced it would partner with New Orleans-based LCMC on cost sharing of services, equipment and technology, including the system’s electronic medical records platform, Epic Community Connect.

That partnership came after Louisiana Woman’s Healthcare, which occupies three floors at Woman’s Physician’s Office Building and performs many of the hospital’s deliveries, announced it was being acquired by Ochsner.