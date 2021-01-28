Woman’s Hospital among growing number of organizations to hire diversity consultants

Woman’s Hospital is among a growing number of organizations locally and nationally to hire an expert to help them overcome barriers in diversity, equity and inclusion, or DE&I.

Last week, the hospital hired Katrice A. Albert of the Indianapolis-based Third Eye Consulting Group to serve as its diversity and inclusion consultant. In the coming months, Albert will continue to work alongside Woman’s leadership to build a DE&I committee, hold workshops for hospital leaders and develop strategic objectives to ensure the hospital is delivering equitable health care.

Dr. Barbara Griffith, president and CEO of Woman’s, says the hospital had already begun working on expanding its DE&I program before the pandemic, but it ended up being one of the various projects put on hold due to COVID-19. However, last summer’s police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor marked a “turning point” for Griffith, reiterating her commitment to pursue growth in that area.

“We lacked the in-house expertise to build a successful plan and thought we needed an expert who had helped other organizations, so we interviewed several candidates,” Griffith says. “We decided on Katrice because of her deep understanding of the Baton Rouge community.”

Albert has more than 25 years of experience leading diversity, equity and inclusion programs throughout the country, having previously served as LSU’s chief diversity officer and as the executive vice president of inclusion and human resources at the National College Athletic Association.

Though they’re still in the early stages of their partnership, Griffith says Albert has already started focusing on increasing diversity among Woman’s staff, building partnerships with nursing schools to recruit nurses that reflect the communities Woman’s serves, and giving employees access to implicit bias training.

The effort also comes as Woman’s is studying the impacts that health care disparities have on patient outcomes, specifically as it relates to infant and maternal mortality rates among minority communities. Soon, Woman’s will compare its findings to national data.

“By ensuring we have the right infrastructure to support everyone in our organization, the patients will ultimately benefit,” Griffith says.

It’s not the first local organization to hire an external DE&I consultant. Postlethwaite & Netterville brought on a consultant to help leaders evaluate the accounting firm’s performance in the arena, and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana has been honored multiple times for its excellence in diversity. Meanwhile, Baton Rouge’s law firms are becoming more intentional in their efforts to recruit young lawyers.