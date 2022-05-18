Despite not being a legal city, Bodi White proposes giving $1M to St. George transition district

Though the legal status of the St. George incorporation remains uncertain, four directors of the potential city’s transitional taxing authority have been meeting regularly.

The St. George Transition District could be in line for $1 million in state funding, thanks to an amendment the Senate Finance Committee adopted. The same committee advanced a $750,000 request for the Baton Rouge Police Department, reducing the $1.2 million allocation for BRPD operations the House approved. Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, chairs the committee.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has the right to appoint the district’s fifth director. Her office argues that doing so would be premature, because legally the district does not exist.

The enabling legislation, Act 361 of the Legislature’s 2020 regular session, states the district will be created “only in the event the city of St. George is incorporated.” That hasn’t happened yet because Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole are challenging the incorporation in court.

While the trial has ended, Judge Martin Coady has not yet issued his ruling, which the losing side will appeal.

The four directors are attorney and incorporation spokesperson Andrew Murrell, St. George Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Dustin Yates, and Norman Browning and Chris Rials, the chair and co-chair of the incorporation effort. Murrell says the directors have begun meeting on the second and fourth Monday of the month at St. George Fire Department headquarters.

“It runs like a city council meeting does,” Murrell says, which includes discussions about municipal codes, economic development and services.

Murrell says he wasn’t aware of the potential $1 million appropriation. But at some point there will be a lag between the city being incorporated and when it begins receiving local tax dollars, he says, so the money might help fill that gap.