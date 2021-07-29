With tax renewal approaching, CATS releases economic impact study

As it prepares to ask voters this fall to renew a 10-year, 10.6-mill dedicated tax, the Capital Area Transit System has released an economic impact study suggesting the bus system will generate some $1.6 billion in economic activity over the next decade.

According to the $20,000 study, which was paid for by CATS and conducted by economist Stephen Barnes at UL Lafayette, every dollar invested in the system results in a $7.40 economic return on investment.

Barnes’ methodology included reviewing CATS’ operations and projected capital investments over the next 10 years to identify the direct and indirect impact the system is expected to have on the local economy each year.

“The return on investment with CATS is clear,” Barnes says. “By leveraging local funds to secure additional federal dollars, CATS brings significant new capital to the Baton Rouge area that then circulates throughout the local economy while further enhancing its role in connecting thousands of riders daily to their jobs.”

The economic impact study is part of a broader education campaign the agency is launching in advance of the Oct. 9 election, when voters in the city limits of Baton Rouge and Baker will be asked to renew the tax, which currently generates around $17.6 million a year and comprises 60% or so of CATS’ annual budget.

The tax was controversial and divisive when approved in a special election in early 2012, but agency officials say they have made good on many of the promises they made to voters at the time and have thoroughly overhauled the system.

Over the past decade, CATS’ ridership has increased roughly 10%, from 2.3 million riders a year to some 2.54 million riders.

A recent study found that 91% of the customers who use CATS have no other means of transportation and that 63% of riders use the system at least five days a week to get to school, work and retail outlets.

As part of the education campaign, CATS also is running regular print ads in The Advocate, which cost around $4,000 per month, the agency says.

The ads are used to disseminate information about the agency and any route changes to those who rely on the system but do not have access to the internet.

The ads also promote new planned expansions, like the Bus Rapid Transit line planned for Plank Road.

Though the ads note the Oct. 9 election, a CATS spokesperson says the agency is careful not to jeopardize its nonprofit, tax-exempt status by promoting a renewal of the tax or encouraging voters to approve it at the polls.

“We do not want to cross any lines,” CATS spokesperson Amie McNaylor says. “We are telling the story of CATS and educating the community on the services it provides but there is no encouragement to vote yes or no for any ballot measure. We respect and understand the law and why it’s there.”