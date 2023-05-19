With summer coming fast, brace for potential electricity shortages

As much as two-thirds of North America, including all of Louisiana, could face shortages of electricity this summer should there be a spell of severe and protracted heat, according to the regulator in charge of setting and enforcing standards for the electric grid.

NERC’s 2023 Summer Reliability Assessment says the amount of electric generation capacity across the country is adequate for normal summer weather, though spiking temperatures, coupled with potential high outage rates from fossil plants and low output from renewables, could force emergency actions like interrupting power service. NERC says the areas that face elevated risk are the U.S. West, the Midwestern states that are part of SPP and MISO—the regional transmission organizations that coordinate the flow of electricity for a huge swathe of the central U.S. Louisiana is regulated by MISO.

“Weather officials are expecting above normal temperatures for much of the United States,” the report says. “In addition, drought conditions continue across much of the western half of North America, resulting in unique challenges to area electricity supplies and potential impacts on demand. … Above average seasonal temperatures can contribute to high peak demand as well as an increase in forced outages for generation and some (bulk power system) equipment.”

A MISO spokesman said the organization had no comment on the report but said it was holding a meeting Thursday on its summer power outlook. SPP did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

