With rain in the forecast, Live After Five moving indoors to The Tunnel

​​The second Live After Five concert for the spring season has been moved indoors thanks to expectations of bad weather, the Downtown Business Association and Visit Baton Rouge announced on social media.

The Chris LeBlanc Band will play at 5 p.m. in the Kingfish Lounge at the Hilton Capitol Center on Lafayette Street. Hanna PK also expects to start at about 5 p.m. inside the Hilton’s basement in The Tunnel, which formerly provided an underground connection between what is now the Hilton and Hotel Indigo and was recently reopened as an event space.

There will be limited seating but standing room available. No lawn chairs, ice chests or outside food and drink will be allowed. The usual vendors won’t be there, though there is food for purchase and a cash bar inside the hotel.