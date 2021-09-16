With no room at the inn, Central Michigan team to fly in Saturday for LSU game 

The LSU Tigers’ opponent for Saturday’s game planned to arrive in Baton Rouge on Friday, but the Central Michigan University football team couldn’t find anywhere to stay, WAFB-TV reports.

The hotel where the athletes were scheduled to stay is occupied by utility lineman and first responders helping with Hurricane Ida recovery.

Not only are all hotels booked up, but Gov. John Bel Edwards last week issued a proclamation authorizing hotels to cancel any reservations that would displace these workers. CMU’s lodging problem is another example of how, between COVID-19 precautions and hurricanes, this football season is rivaled only by last year’s in regard to the challenges faced by players and fans. Read the full story.