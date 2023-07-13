Small businesses selling bonds to customers as banks tighten lending

As it gets harder for small businesses to obtain conventional loans, more of them are turning to a new source of funding—their customers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, small companies are increasingly using a relatively obscure financing tool that allows businesses to sell bonds to hundreds of customers and community members, with some investing as little as $10.

These firms are capitalizing on a not-so-recent regulatory change that lets them solicit investments from nonaccredited investors. As they have watched beloved local businesses struggle since the pandemic began, these investors see the bonds as a way to support those businesses while also generating a financial return.

The rule they’re taking advantage of—which took years to finally win SEC approval for, in 2016—was primarily intended for selling equity to give everyday investors an opportunity to generate big returns by investing in potentially high-growth businesses. But small businesses realized it could also be used to issue debt, which is often a better fit for raising money for more modest purposes, like a restaurant trying to move to a larger location or upgrade its kitchen equipment.

More than 1,300 companies have tried to raise money by issuing a bond or revenue sharing note since 2017, and more than 60% of those companies have done so since the start of 2021, according to data from Kingscrowd, a firm that tracks venture crowdfunding investments. Read the full story.