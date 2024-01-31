With a strong economy, why would the Fed cut rates this year?

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its meeting today, but investors will be watching closely for hints about future rate cuts, The New York Times reports.

But why would central bankers lower borrowing costs when the economy is experiencing surprising growth?

The U.S. economy grew 3.1% last year, up from less than 1% in 2022. Consumer spending in December was strong. And America’s unemployment rate is sitting at 3.7%—a historically low level.

Lowering interest rates against such a backdrop may take some explaining. Read the full report from The New York Times to explore the Fed’s current thinking.