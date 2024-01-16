See a roundup of winter weather impact in the Capital Region

The Capital Region—along with most of The South—remains under hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories on Tuesday, thanks to the arctic air that has settled in the area, according to the National Weather Service. “After producing widespread snow, sleet and freezing rain over the Mid-Deep South the last 24 hours, a quick moving upper-trough and associated coastal-low pressure area continues to spread moderate to heavy snowfall into the Mid-Atlantic this morning,” writes NWS.

Several major bridges and roads have been shut down by officials on Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions and winter weather moving through the state. The closure in Baton Rouge starts at the Interstate 12 Airline Highway exit and Interstate 10 at Highland Road. See a full list of road closures.